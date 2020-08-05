9 COVID deaths, 559 new cases

J&K reported nine more COVID19 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday evening even as 559 new positive cases were confirmed. While the death toll reached 426, the total number of COVID19 cases here stood at 22955 on Wednesday.

Among the nine deaths that took place in UT, eight were residents of Kashmir division. A health official said three of the deceased belonged to Srinagar, two to Budgam, two to Anantnag and one to Bandipora.

A 48 year old CRPF personnel working in a battalion stationed in Waripora Budgam died today at SKIMS. He was admitted to the hospital on 31 July with COVID19 pneumonia. The patient was severely sick with COVID19 symptoms, a doctor at the hospital said. He is the ninth security forces personnel to die of the viral illness in Kashmir.

Srinagar district casualties included a 50 year old man from Bemina, a 59 year old man from Basant Bagh and a 70 year old man from Galwanpora. All three were admitted to hospitals in Srinagar with COVID19 pneumonia.

A 65 year old man from SK Colony Anantnag and a 70 year old from Bijbehara Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital respectively. Both, a doctor said, had COVID19 pneumonia.

A 65 year old woman from Badran Budgam died at Chest Diseases Hospital late last night. She had been admitted on 31 July, he said, and had suffered a cardiac emergency. A 50 year old man from Bandipora died at SMHS Hospital, 10 days after admission, a health official said.

One death was reported to have taken place at Batra Hospital Jammu. The deceased was a female and a resident of Ramnagar Udhampur.

Meanwhile, 463 people from Kashmir tested positive for COVID19 today. In Jammu, the number of new cases was 96. Nine healthcare workers, 16 pregnant women and 7 admitted patients were confirmed positive today from Kashmir. A 4 month old infant from Kangan Ganderbal was also found infected.

Two districts in Kashmir division had more than 100 cases today. In Srinagar, 160 new positives were confirmed. A health official said 60 of the new cases reported from Srinagar were among the samples taken at various security forces battalions here. He said a number of people had also reported to hospitals with symptoms of COVID19 and had tested positive. Eight travelers from Srinagar tested positive today.

In Pulwama, a health official said, over 40 people from Pulwama who had reported with fever and other respiratory symptoms were found infected with COVID19 using Rapid Antigen Test. He said in addition, 14 security personnel also tested positive from the district. At least seven pregnant women from Pulwama were among the new cases. The cases from other districts were: Baramulla 29, Kulgam 27, Shopian 7, Anantnag 7, Budgam 41, Kupwara 2Bandipora 44, Ganderbal 41. The new cases in Jammu included 67 people returning from outside.