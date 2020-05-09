9 fresh cases in Ganderbal in last three days

Over 20 days after the last COVID-19 case was reported in district Ganderbal, nine fresh positive cases have surfaced from the district in the last three days. With this the total number of active cases in the district is 9.

Earlier, the district had reported a total of 14 COVID-19 cases; all had been discharged from the hospital on 1st May after they recovered.

However, officials said that all the fresh cases of the district were found outside Ganderbal district.

An official said that one of the positive patients was a secretariat employee who had gone to attend a patient at a Srinagar hospital and got infected.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ganderbal Dr Yasmeen Kangoo told Greater Kashmir that there were three positive cases admitted at district COVID hospital Ganderbal as of now. “Two other patients from red zone areas here have been admitted in CD hospital and SKIMS Bemina.”

She said that four other positive cases had been reported in district on Saturday, adding that they would be kept in isolation facility at the district hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal said that all the fresh cases of the district “have been found outside the district”, adding that most of their primary contacts including family members back home had tested negative so far.

The DC said that seven out of nine fresh cases were the workers of an industrial unit at Rangreth Srinagar and were the primary contacts of the positive cases reported there few days back. “They were working in the unit for few months and hadn’t been home since then.”

The DC said that two other positive cases from Puttermulla and Pahlipora area of tehsil Lar had been detected from CD Hospital and Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar as they had gone there to see their relatives admitted in those hospitals.

“We have taken the samples of the family members of these positive cases; however most of them have tested negative so far, which is an encouraging,” the DC told Greater Kashmir.

The DC said the district administration Ganderbal had declared village Puttermulla and Pahlipora of Tehsil Lar as red zones and their surrounding villages, Kondbal and Batpora, as buffer zones after two positive cases, one each from village Puttermulla and Pahlipora, were detected on 6 May from CD Hospital Srinagar and Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar respectively.

Besides 37 people from Puttermulla and Pahlipora have been quarantined who were the primary contacts as per the initial reports, he added.