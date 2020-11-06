9 militants have surrendered this year: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar today said that nine militants have surrendered during encounters this year.

“Success of police and security forces is that they are getting misguided youth back. This year has been successful as they (youth) are returning now and they are being honourably welcomed,” IGP said in a tweet on Friday.

“So far nine militants surrendered during live encounters,” he said, adding that five surrendered in October alone.

He termed it an encouraging and welcoming move. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been on forefront in providing its support to the youth participating in positive activities.

The Kashmir police chief said that they give chance to militants to surrender during the encounters. “Besides making announcements, we get families to motivate their wards for surrender,” he said.

The police have also put a video of Khawar Sultan Mir who surrendered in Pampore. Khawar is seen coming out of a building holding his arms in the air.

In another video, he expresses gratitude to police and security forces for offering him to surrender during the gun-battle.

“I am thankful to the JK Police and forces, army, who gave me another chance to live my life. They told me to come out, took me out alive and treated me well. They did not torture me and treated me like their brother. Whatever (arms) I had, I left it there only (at the encounter site),” Mir says in an over-a-minute video clip uploaded by the police on its Twitter handle.