9 months on, PDP leader Sartaj Madni's detention continues

After Government of J&K extended the detention period of incarcerated Peoples Democratic Party leader Sartaj Madni by three more months on May 5, his family and several PDP leaders have been demanding his release. The demand for Madni’s release along with that of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar has grown after detention period of all three was extended.

On August 6, 2019, a day after Government of India abrogated the special Constitutional position of J&K, Madni like several other leaders was detained from his residence in Anantnag and put up at Dak Bunglow Anantnag for two days.

Madni’s family members, who have been regularly demanding his release, say the elderly PDP leader is a patient of hypertension and follows regular medication.

“In August last year, when he was moved to SKICC Srinagar we were hopeful for his release soon. But now we urge the government that both PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Sartaj Madni be released soon as situation owing to Covid-19 is quite grim,” said a family member.

After his detention, Madni was first booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 5, 2020. The government dossier on Madni had said that “he shared close connections with the Jamaat-e-Islami and that he orchestrated protests in south Kashmir especially Shopian by using his wealth for mobilising crowds.” However, those who have come out in support of Mandi say that charges such as his involvement in 2016 protests are quite “frivolous”. “How is it possible that he would have had played a role in the protests or the unrest when his own party was in power at that given time,” a PDP leader said. “The question of him being involved in protests does not arise at all,” they said.

On February 5, Madni was shifted from the SKICC to a government guest house at Gupkar. While his first PSA did not mention a particular time frame of detention but on May 5 government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended his detention under PSA by three months. He continues to be under detention at the government guest house.

Madni who was politically active for several years contested his first assembly elections in 2002 from Dewsar constituency in Kulgam. He was an MLA for 12 years out of which he held the position of Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly for six years. Having been the vice-president of PDP for several years, Madni who is a lawyer by qualification, played an important role in party ranks of PDP. Party insiders say charges on Madni are “quite harsh” adding that he never went on to make any controversial or inflammatory statement “especially since he always stayed away from social media.”