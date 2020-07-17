9 more COVID19 deaths in Kashmir

Nine COVID19 deaths were recorded in Kashmir in the past 24 hours, the death toll in J&K reaching 231.

Those whose deaths were attributed to COVID19 between Thursday night and Friday evening were aged between 55 to 75 years. While three deaths were of people belonging to Srinagar district, Pulwama had two of its residents succumbing to the viral illness, official data shows. Bandipora, Budgam and Shopian had one death each.

The death toll in Srinagar rose to 59 today, accounting for 25 percent of all deaths.

A 65 year old man from Patalbagh Pampore Pulwama had died at SMHS Hospital on 13 July. His sample had tested positive for COVID19. His death was attributed to the viral illness today.

Another Pulwama resident, 65 years of age, from Parigam area died at SKIMS late Thursday night. The patient was suffering from kidney disease and had COVID19 pneumonia.

One 75 year old resident of Batamaloo Srinagar also died late Thursday night at Chest Diseases Hospital where he was admitted since 11 July. This patient was suffering from renal disease and had hypothyroidism and hypertension. A doctor said the deceased elderly man was admitted with pneumonia.

A 58 year old man from Hyderpora Srinagar died of COVID19 at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina. The patient had hypertension and was diagnosed to have COVID19 pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital on 08 July.

A woman, aged 60, from Shopian also died at this hospital. She was suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

A 62 year old man from Hazratbal area died at SKIMS Soura. The patient was known to have hypertension and had tested positive for COVID19.

A woman aged 75, from Sonwar area of Srinagar died at SMHS Hospital two days after she was admitted there. The patient had hypertension and COVID19 pneumonia.

From Budgam, a 55 year old belonging to Soibugh area died at SKIMS Soura. The patient was fighting cancer of the lungs.

A female aged 55 from the Sumbal area of Bandipora died today at SKIMS. She was admitted on 16 July with respiratory distress and pneumonia.