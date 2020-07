Nine positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Tuesday, all the nine cases were from Leh district.

As many as 32 more patients were discharged from COVID hospital in Kargil on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 324, out of these 107 are in Leh district and 217 in Kargil district. The condition of all 324 patients is stable.