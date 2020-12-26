Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 27, 2020, 12:17 AM

9 probationary medical officers terminated

Representational Pic
The Health and Medical Education Department today terminated the service of 9 probationary Medical Officers who allegedly failed to report at the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir despite expiry of their extension period.

On the recommendation of J&K Public Service Commission, sanction was accorded to the appointment of 371 Medical Officers in the Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service.

However, the appointment order had mentioned that the selected candidates who were pursuing Post Graduate courses, Registrar-ship or Demonstrator-ship in the Government Medical College, Jammu, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura, Srinagar and SKIMS Medical College, Bimna shall either join the Government services without completing their respective courses (PGs/tenure of registrarship/demonstratorship and in that case, they would not be allowed under any circumstances to proceed on leave to complete their remaining PG courses/tenures as Registrars/demonstratorship.

“If they continue to pursue their courses absenting themselves from their postings, their services shall be terminated under the provisions of J&K Civil Services Regulations (CSR) Rules,” the order said.

It further reads that they may seek extension in the joining from the administrative department for the completion of their PG courses or minimum tenure as registrars or demonstrators. However, the extension in joining time in favour of Medical Officers (selected) was sanctioned as a one-time exception to 254 Medical Officers for undergoing various higher courses till its completion.

Despite the expiry of the extension of period, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir has communicated to the higher-ups that nine Medical Officers failed to join in the directorate and remained unauthorizedly absent.

Therefore, their probation was terminated and they were discharged from the J&K Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Services without giving any further notice in light of the service rules. The terminated MOs include: DrTajamul Hussain, son of Ghulam Hassan Ganai, resident of Hardu Shichan, Anantnag, Dr Syed Nawaz Ahmed, son of Syed Mohammed Syed, resident of Pulwama, Dr Mohsin Raj Mantoo, son of Nazir Ahmed Mantoo, Anantnag, Dr Farhana Fayaz, daughter of Fayaz Ahmed Ansari, Allochi Bagh, Dr Zahoor Ahmed parry, son o fGhulam Hassan Parry, Bhan Kulgam, Dr Yaser Ahmed, son of Parveez Ahmed Dar, Hazaratbal, Dr Asif Hussain, son of Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Masjid Saani Safa Kadal, Dr Syed Bushra Imtiyaz, daughter of Imtiyaz ul Haq, Chadoora, and Dr Arjimad Yaqoob, son of Mohammed Yaqoob Thoker, Pulwama.

