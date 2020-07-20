9 succumb to COVID19; toll 255

J&K saw 9 deaths attributed to COVID19 on Monday, the toll reaching 255.

Srinagar, with the most number of reported COVID19 cases and the highest number of patients admitted and under treatment, has been witnessing an increased mortality. In the past one week, since 14 July, 17 people belonging to Srinagar died due to the viral illness, information bulletin issued by J&K government said. The death toll of Srinagar has reached 63. In Kashmir division, in the week gone by, 57 COVID19 related deaths took place.

On Monday, out of the nine people who passed away due to COVID19, four belonged to Srinagar, a health official said.

These included a 55 year old man and a 65 year old man from Tankipora and HMT areas of the capital district, respectively.

While the Tankipora patient was admitted at SMHS Hospital, the HMT patient was admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina. Both were admitted with respiratory distress and were known to have hypertension, the official said.

Later in the evening, a 70 year old from Zoonimar area of the city died. In addition, a 60 year old from Srinagar also lost life to COVID19 at a hospital, a doctor said.

After Srinagar, Baramulla has the worst scenario. Till date, 53 patients from the district have died due to COVID19. In the past 24 hours, till Monday evening, three people from the district had passed away at various hospitals. A 65 year old female from Baramulla town admitted at SKIMS Soura since 17 July for pneumonia was one of these. A 65 year old male from Rafiabad area of the district died at SKIMS Soura. He was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and was admitted on 17 July. He died today after testing positive for the viral infection,” a doctor at the hospital said.

A 70 year old man from Chakloo Rohama in Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital today. The patient had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since 05 July for pneumonia. He was known to have diabetes, a doctor said.

Two COVID19 positive patients from Pulwama died today. A 65 year old woman from Yadder Shadimarg admitted at SMHS Hospital with bilateral pneumonia died 10 days after her admission, a senior doctor said. He said a 44 year old man from Nehama Pampore passed away at SKIMS. He said the patient was admitted since 10 July and was critical due to multiple organs being affected, including the brain.

Two elderly people, a man and a woman from Kupwara lost life today. While a 73 year old man Nagri Malpora died at CHC Kupwara, a 70 year old woman from Nutnoosa area died at SKIMS Medical College Hospital. She was a diabetic.