900 cases at Srinagar Airport in March, highest in 11 months

As many as 900 travellers at the Srinagar International Airport have tested positive for Covid-19 during March, making it the month with highest reported cases in the last 11 months. The second highest number of positive cases at the airport was reported in September last year with 793 passengers having tested positive.

On Wednesday, 44 new cases of Covid-19 were reported at the Srinagar Airport, taking the monthly tally of cases at the airport to cross 900.

As per official data, March witnessed the highest number of cases recorded in a single month ever since

air traffic was resumed in May last year after a hiatus of three months owing to Covid-19.

Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Santosh Dhoke said the increase in number of cases is due to the increase in passenger arrivals. “In September last year we had 3000-4000 total passenger footfall but right now we witness almost 8000-9000 passengers,” Dhoke said. The Airport Director said all Covid-19 protocols were being followed. This is including mandatory testing of all incoming passengers.

It may be recollected that 52 positive cases were reported from the airport in May, 2020m while as in June 135 cases, July 234 cases, August 602, September 793 cases, October 399, November 378 positive cases and December 268 cases were reported from the Srinagar Airport. In January this year 303 cases and in February 557 positive cases were reported from the airport. After witnessing a lull in passenger footfall during the last summer due to the outbreak of Covid 19, the revival in the tourism sector has resulted in Srinagar International Airport witnessing almost 10 lakh passenger footfall between November 2020 and February 2021.