9,000 J&K students register for evacuation

As many as 9230 J&K students stranded in different parts of the country have registered themselves for evacuation on the website of Higher Education Department (HED).

Earlier, the J&K government had asked the stranded students to register their names online, following the decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowing inter-state travel of stranded people.

The students registered include 1810 in Delhi, 1345 in Punjab followed by 1271 in Uttar Pradesh and 1227 in Karnataka, 692 in Haryana, and 665 in Maharashtra.

Besides, 602 have registered themselves in Madhya Pradesh, 359 in Rajasthan, 322 in Uttarakhand, 138 in Telangana, 137 in Gujarat, 84 in Himachal Pradesh, 76 in Chandigarh, 71 in Andaman and Nicobar, 46 in Kerala, 37 in Andhra Pradesh, 36 in West Bengal, 14 each on Assam and Goa. Three more students have registered their names in Chattisgarh and two in Bihar. Already the government has announced that over 18000 labourers and workers have been evacuated till Saturday evening.

“Over 18000 (labourers) arrived so far by Saturday evening. We may not be able to respond to everyone’s call but rest assured we are on job to bring you back. Thanks for your patience,” commissioner secretary Jal Shakti department Ajeet Kumar Sahu said.