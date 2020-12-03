'92 kanals of govt land encroached in Jammu areas'

92 kanals of government land have been encroached in Sunjwan, Channi Rama and Jammu South’s Deeli area where an ashram has also been established and a former MLA has also constructed his residence.

As per the revenue details, an ex-MLA and senior leader of National Conference has established his residence allegedly on state as well as forest land in Sunjwan, a businessman has constructed his residence and commercial structure on 1 kanal of alleged encroached land at Channi Rama, an ashram has been established on 86 kanals of alleged encroached land (gair-mumkin khad and nallah) at Deeli in Jammu South, and a property dealer has allegedly encroached 3 kanals of land for commercial activities in Sunjwan.

The above people have physically encroached 92 kanals of government land which has not been shown on revenue records.

Meanwhile, as much as 267 kanals and 10 marla of state land has been vested under Roshni Act in Arnia Tehsil of Jammu region to 43 people including retired army personnel, retired BSF troops, lambardar, contractors, farmers, serving government employees.

In Bishnah Tehsil of Jammu region, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has disclosed that 245 people have encroached 686 kanals and 8 marla Government land, and it has also been recorded on the revenue records.