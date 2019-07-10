'93 militants killed after Pulwama attack'

Also Read | 93 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama attack: Govt tells RS

As many as 93 militants have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama attack, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Also Read | No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Govt

The Minister said as compared to the corresponding period of 2018, the first half of this year has witnessed a reduction in militants initiated incidents by 28 per cent, reduction in net infiltration by 43 per cent and increase in killings of militants by 22 per cent.

Also Read | No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Government in Parliament

Reddy said investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack so far has resulted in the identification of the conspirators, the suicide attacker and the vehicle provider. “The operations on ground have resulted in killing the conspirator, his associate and the vehicle owner,” he said.