94 J&K Police men get President's Police Medals

On the eve of Independence Day, the Ministry of Home affairs, Government of India has announced President’s Police Medals for distinguished service, for meritorious service and for gallantry. Ninety four Jammu and Kashmir police officers and other personnel have been honoured with these medals. The force has been honoured with the highest number of Gallantry medals this year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has honoured head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas with Kirti Chakra (posthumously) and DIG Amit Kumar with Shaurya Chakra.

Director General of police Dilbag Singh has congratulated the police officers and personnel. He has expressed his happiness and pleasure on this feat of officers and personnel. “Untiring and relentless efforts of the officers and jawans of J&K police have been recognized,” the DGP said adding that recognition will go a long way to boost the morale of men and officers of police force. The DGP has also congratulated the martyr and awardees families. He has said that these officers/personnel will continue to serve the nation with the same zeal and zest in future.

Among the 94 awardees, 12 have been awarded with President’s Police medal for meritorious services, one officer has been awarded with President’s Police medal for distinguished service and 81 officers and jawans have been awarded with Police medal for Gallantry.

Those who have been awarded with President’s Police medal for meritorious services are SSsP Randeep Kumar, Tahir Saleem, Romesh Chander Kotwal, Manoj Kumar Pandita, Inspectors Vikram Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Shashi Kumar, SIs Ghulam Ahmad, Gulzar Hussain Khan, ASI Suran Singh, HC Rukhsana Kosar, Sgct. Milap Chand. Aijaz Rasool Ganie has been awarded with President’s Police medal for distinguished service. Besides, 81 officers and jawans including DIG Shri Atul Kumar Goel and DIG V. K Birdi have been awarded with Police medal for Gallantry.