963 militants, 413 security personnel killed in 5 yrs in J&K: GoI

Over 960 militants and 413 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the past five years, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said, “Security forces were taking proactive action against militants, pursuant to the government’s zero tolerance policy towards militancy. Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, 963 militants have been killed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 till June 2019. However, during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives,” Reddy said, replying to a written question.

Replying to another question, Reddy said that nearly 400 militants infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the past three years and 126 of them have been killed by security forces.

Reddy said, “Twenty seven security personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators. Four militants have been arrested so far.”

“Attempts of infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been affected by violence, sponsored and supported from across the border,” Reddy said.

“ There were 143 incidents of infiltration in 2018, 136 in 2017 and the number was 119 in 2016,” the Minister said. “Net infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 43 per cent in first half of the year over the corresponding period of 2018,” he added.