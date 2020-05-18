97 positive cases in Kupwara

The number of positive cases of COVID19 in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has reached 97. The health department has so far collected swab samples of around 3512 persons, 2596 have tested negative while 97 positive.

The health officials said that 48 patients have recovered and at present district Kupwara has 49 active cases of COVID19. “The recovered patients were discharged after their repeated tests had turned negative. Several other patients too had reported negative but once their repeated tests will confirm negative they will be discharged from the hospital,” said Dr Abdul Ghani, Chief Medical Officer Kupwara.

A health official said that over 2500 persons in the district are placed in quarantine and 950 of them had completed quarantine period, while 74 persons had been placed in the home quarantine across the district. During the current lockdown period around 4000 people from outside J&K arrived in the district and so far five of them have tested positive.

The maximum positive cases in Kupwara district have been reported from Muqam Shahwali and Gonipora Handwara. Both the areas have been declared as red zone, while scores of other villages surrounding these villages have been declared as buffer zone. The authorities in Kupwara district have so far declared seven areas as red zone and 18 areas as buffer zones.