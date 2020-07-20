A new high: 751 cases in a day

In a new record, 751 cases of COVID19 were recorded in J&K on Monday, the total reported cases in the UT reaching 14650.

Out of 751 cases, 511 were from Kashmir division. Jammu division had its highest single day rise of cases when 240 people were reported to be positive.

Among Kashmir’s cases, 344 were sampled after line listing of people who tested positive earlier. Line listing involves taking day-wise contact history of a patient who tests positive and locating people he or she had come in contact with, a senior health official said. The official said that contact tracing was the “most successful” method of identifying infected people. “Most of our positives are those who had been contact traced,” the official said.

Till date, official data reveals, out of the 11623 cases from Kashmir division, 7943 have had contact history. This constitutes 68 percent of the total.

In Kashmir, 22 pregnant women also tested positive today. Pregnant women who are near their expected date of delivery are tested as priority in Kashmir. Upto Monday, 665 pregnant women had tested positive, data reveals.

Only 10 samples taken randomly from red zones were found positive today. In addition, 7 service providers, also sampled randomly, were also reported as positive.

The number of people reporting to hospital with symptoms and the number of people found infected while they are admitted in hospitals has been on a rise, an official said. Today 52 people – self reported or admitted – were found infected with the viral respiratory virus.

As per Government records, 1237 people returning to Kashmir from outside the UT have been reported as positive. These include 76 people arriving from outside reported as positive today.

Srinagar continued to have a major share of the positive cases today. Of the 511 from Kashmir, 171 were from Srinagar. These included samples taken from various government departments and agencies. 17 samples from a Government office were found positive today. Many samples from a CRPF battalion stationed at Rambagh and Karan Nagar, contact of known cases of COVID19, tested positive today.

Pulwama became the second district to have more than 100 cases on a single day today. 111 cases were reported from Pulwama today. Over 50 of these were samples taken from CRPF camps and other security establishments, a health official said.

Budgam recorded 94 new cases of COVID19 today. 73 of these were people who were coming from outside to the district. A health official said the new cases were mostly workers who were coming to the district for working in various sectors, especially brick kilns.

62 cases were reported from Shopian. Most of these were from police lines, Manihal, Heff and Trenz.

Baramulla had 42 new cases, Kupwara 3, Kulgam 0, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 9 and Ganderbal 10.

In Jammu division, 90 cases were reported from Ramban, 33 from Udampur, 32 from Doda, 22 from Kishtwar and 12 from Jammu. Rajouri had 23 cases, Kathua 13, Samba 2, Poonch 1 and Reasi 12. 98 people who were reported positive from Jammu division were coming from outside the UT, data issued by J&K Government said.