A powerful PDP minister stalled efforts to revoke SRO-202 in 2018: Bukhari

SRO-202 would have been revoked two years back, had a ‘powerful’ PDP Minister not created hurdles, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said today.

“In January 2018, I had objected to SRO-202 seeking its revocation during a cabinet meeting. However, it was strongly opposed by a powerful minister of PDP,” Bukhari, a minister in the then PDP-BJP Government, said.

The coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti ended in June 2018 with the withdrawal of support by the BJP.

Altaf Bukhari said he had opposed SRO-202 because it was discriminatory in nature. “A lecturer in Higher Education was getting Rs 70000 as starting pay, whereas the youth recruited under SRO-202 on the same post was getting Rs 15000,” he said.

“Even as the cabinet had agreed to revoke the SRO, the powerful minister from PDP did not allow the cabinet decision to be implemented,” said Bukhari, adding, “The PDP minister launched personal attacks on me instead of supporting the decision for the welfare of educated youth.”

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally intervened on the request of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party for the revocation of the SRO-202 and directed the Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu to repeal it.

“We are thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu for their decision to revoke the discriminatory recruitment policy,” Bukhari said.

“We strongly raised this issue with the Union Government when other political parties preferred silence,” he said.

“In the new recruitment rules notified on June 4, 2020, the administration has incorporated SRO-202 clauses which are not only obsolete but brazenly unconstitutional in nature,” he said.

It was learnt that former Governor Satya Pal Malik had also set up a committee to revoke the SRO but the bureaucracy didn’t support his efforts.

“Two top bureaucrats in the Jammu and Kashmir Government had opposed the move,” said an official.