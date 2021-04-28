AAJ suspends all congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid

Front Page, Today's Paper
In view of the spurt in covid19, the Anjuman Auqaf, Jamia Masjid (AAJ) has decided to suspend all congregational prayers at Kashmir’s grand masjid for some time.

The AAJ in a statement here today said that the step has been taken for the safety of devotees even as all SOPs were being strictly adhered to during prayers at the masjid.

It further said that some “police officials visited Jamia Masjid today morning asking the Auqaf to suspend all congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid as section 144 has came into effect”.

“In view of the rapid spread of covid19, although all SOPs were being strictly adhered to during prayers, Anjuman decided to suspend all congregational prayers at the masjid for the time being for the safety of devotees,” it said.

