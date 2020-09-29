Abdul Samad becomes 3rd J&K cricketer to play IPL

Highly talented 18-year old cricketer from Jammu, Abdul Samad, on Tuesday became the third player from J&K to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

The hard hitting all-rounder, bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakhs during player auction, was handed his debut by the team against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

During the first two games of the team in the tournament so far, Samad was kept on the bench.

Samad was bagged by Sunrisers for their side on the back of solid performance for J&K in the Ranji Trophy. He scored a couple of centuries and was also the top six hitter in the tournament.

Before Samad, Parvez Rasool and Rasikh Salam from J&K have played in the IPL while another cricketer Manzoor Pandav was not handed any game last year.