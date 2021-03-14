Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 1:02 AM

AC approves 119 posts for ANM/GNM, Nursing schools in J&K

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 1:02 AM
The Administrative Council further directed the Industries and Commerce Department to prepare a scheme tailored to the marketing needs of wool producers. Photo: JK Information
File photo

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Health and Medical Education Department to create 119 posts in respect of various ANM/GNM schools, and Nursing Colleges in J&K.

The approval was given to create these academic and administrative posts in respect of 6 ANM schools- Bhaderwah, Billawar, Thanamandi, Surankote, Anantnag and Kokernag; 4 GNM schools- Doda, Kathua, Rajouri and Ganderbal; and 5 Nursing Colleges, an official handout said.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Darul Khair distributes relief among fire victims

Protests continue against Rizvi's blasphemous move

Kashmir University. File Photo

After student protests, KU keeps re-examination optional for 6th semester UG students

IUST joins 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

The decision will enhance the quality of paramedical education and services provided by the nursing sector.

Related News