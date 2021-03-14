AC approves 119 posts for ANM/GNM, Nursing schools in J&K

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Health and Medical Education Department to create 119 posts in respect of various ANM/GNM schools, and Nursing Colleges in J&K.

The approval was given to create these academic and administrative posts in respect of 6 ANM schools- Bhaderwah, Billawar, Thanamandi, Surankote, Anantnag and Kokernag; 4 GNM schools- Doda, Kathua, Rajouri and Ganderbal; and 5 Nursing Colleges, an official handout said.

The decision will enhance the quality of paramedical education and services provided by the nursing sector.