Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 12:18 AM

AC approves conduct of elections to vacant Sarpanch, Panch constituencies

1,089 Sarpanch, 12,168 Panch positions to be filled
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 12:18 AM

The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the proposal of the department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj to issue a notification for conducting elections to vacant Sarpanch/Panch constituencies. The detailed schedule will be finalised by the election authority.

Filling of the vacant constitutional posts will ensure devolution of powers and proper grass-root planning in the 3rd-tier of the Local Self Government. It will ensure that the non-functional Panchayats become functional, an official handout said.

Trending News
FILE PIC: HABIB NAQASH/GK

J-K reports 1,218 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Four civilians injured in explosion at Anantnag gunfight site

GK Photo

Two LeT militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches on: Police

GK Photo

Police ASI injured in Sopore road accident, shifted to SKIMS Soura

Earlier, general elections to 39,521 Sarpanch/Panch constituencies in 4,483 Halqa Panchayats were conducted in 2018 of which 13,257 positions are vacant due to resignation, removal, election of Sarpanch as BDC Chairpersons, death, and non-availability of candidates at the time of election. Among them, 1,089 vacancies pertain to the office of Sarpanch, whereas 12,168 are Panch vacancies.

Pertinently, the elections to the vacancies notified earlier were postponed due to security concerns and the onset of COVID-19.

Related News