UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 1:33 AM

AC approves creation of IT posts for HC

UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 1:33 AM
Representational Photo
The Administrative Council today approved the proposal of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department to create 19 posts for the computer section of the High Court.

The Administrative Council approved creation of 3 posts of Assistant Registrar-I, 2 posts of Assistant Registrar-II, 4 posts of Section Officer, 4 posts of DEO, and 6 posts of Computer Operator. The decision to strengthen technical human resources at the High Court is expected to boost technological interventions in the justice administration.

