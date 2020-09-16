AC gives nod to project for strengthening healthcare institutions

In an important decision that further strengthens patient care in the health institutions of J&K especially in wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, gave its nod to implementation of the World Bank assisted project for strengthening of healthcare institutions by way of providing equipment for intensive care units/operation theatres, laboratories and power back up systems at the district level, manifold system and gas pipelines at SDH/CHC level, besides critical care ambulances.

The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to procurement/installation of equipments including critical care ambulances for hospitals through J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd and establishment of manifold and gas pipeline system in the proposed SDHs/CHCs of Jammu & Kashmir through Mechanical Engineering Department.

Pertinently, World Bank assisted project for strengthening of healthcare institutions is a part of Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), having seven components aimed at reconstruction and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure. One of its components Contingent emergency Response is meant for providing immediate response during any crisis or emergency in Jammu & Kashmir. This component came into effect only during the prevailing situation due to global Covid -19 pandemic when the National Disaster Management Act was invoked to deal with the humanitarian crisis emerging out of the spread of virus.

It was following the request of Government of Jammu & Kashmir, GoI and World Bank agreed to finance 50 million US$ for the project. The J&K Medical Supplies Corporation has been incorporated as Project Implementation Unit (PIU) for implementation of this component.

With help of this new project approved under the World Bank, the health institutions of the Union Territory will be able to ensure availability of quality healthcare facilities through advanced equipment, besides better handling of Covid-19 pandemic.