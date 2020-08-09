Academic work stalled at SKIMS medical college

The designation of SKIMS medical college Bemina by the government as COVID hospital has affected the studies of its students rendering them unable to learn skills.

The medical college has 525 students enrolled in different branches of medical sciences. The college is offering both MBBS and postgraduate medical courses.

On the onset of pandemic in Kashmir in March, the administration designated the SKIMS medical college cum hospital as a dedicated COVID hospital. “This stalled the academic work at the college and hit our studies,” the aggrieved students said.

The students alleged that due to the “mismanagement” at the helm they had missed the crucial training sessions. “Not just for the past four months, our studies in fact have been disturbed in the college since the abrogation of Article 370.”

The students alleged that their academic session had been wasted and “there have hardly been any clinical postings of the students.”

They said that even the examination “is now delayed due to the decision of the administration to designate the college as COVID hospital,” they said.

A senior medico also echoed similar concern. “How could you expect these trainees to be good doctors when they are being denied an opportunity to learn? This will have an impact on the image of the college. The college administration should step in and save this institution.”

Earlier, the faculty had written a letter to the Director SKIMS suggesting admission of only critically ill COVID patients and management of less critical patients in the periphery.

Principal, SKIMS Dr Riyaz Untoo said that there is no denying the fact that “studies of our students have been affected post COVID pandemic. But we are abiding by the government’s decision, who decided to designate our college as COVID hospital.”

However, he added that it was not only the SKIMS medical college where the academic schedule had been hit, “this situation is everywhere and to overcome this, we are conducting online classes.” He said the examination would be conducted as per Indian Medical Council’s guidelines.