ACB raids properties of former chairman 'to collect more info'

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided properties belonging to sacked chairman of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad Nengroo in connection with an alleged case of misconduct registered by the bureau.

An ACB official said a team of bureau’s officials accompanied by Magistrates and policemen searched Nengroo’s three properties, including his private and official residences, in Srinagar.

The raid, he said, was part of the investigation being carried out under the FIR already registered into allegations of misconduct in the bank, which include illegal appointments.

“Raids were meant to collect more information in order to take the case to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Nengroo was sacked on 8 June after allegations of gross irregularities and misuse of his official position during his tenure as the chairman.

The same day, ACB had conducted searches at the bank’s headquarters and seized documents pertaining to appointments.