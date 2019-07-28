ACB registers 35 cases in seven months

In first seven months of this year the Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered 35 First Information Reports (FIRs) against officials and businessmen for their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

The cases in which FIRs have been lodged range from high profile case involving former Chairman of J&K Bank to trapping officials, red-handed taking bribe.

The ACB registered FIR No. 14/2019- ACBSGR against Parvez Ahmad then chairman J&K Bank on the charges of “misusing his official position.”

Similarly in another high profile case involving the business group of incumbent Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the ACB registered a FIR No. 3/2019 for “illegal appropriation of subsidy with inflated project cost for establishing CA storage at Lassipora, Pulwama.”

The ACB spokesman had said that during inquiry, it also came to light that the Kehwa Group has six more business units and Imran has raised varied loan facilities /overdrafts for these units. “Matter is under investigation,” he had said.

Another case was registered against Director ISM and others officers/officials of ISM for misuse of official position 15/2019-ACBJ.

The cases of corruption range from officials involving former Managing Directors, Directors, Executive Engineers, BDOs, CMOs, senior town planners and lower rung officials in J&K.

The ACB has also booked Divisional Manager of State Forest Corporation (SFC) Udhampur in a graft case. A case has also been registered against former directors of Rural Development Department Jammu for allegedly misusing their official position and causing loss to state exchequer.

A case has also been registered against former Assistant Commissioner Development, Rajouri on corruption charges.

A senior ACB official said, “In most cases, investigation is in final stage. Governor’s Administration has entrusted the ACB with the job of wiping out corrupt elements from the system. For this we have also sought public help. People should report incidents of corruption to the ACB.”

Asked about the progress of high profile case of J&K Bank, an official informed that “so far two FIRs have been registered and all the angles are being looked into before filing a fool-proof charge sheet in order to take this case to its logical conclusion.”

It may be recalled that the ACB was constituted last year after the Jammu and Kashmir Governor led State Administrative Council gave powers to the bureau “to tackle and eradicate corruption in the state in a more effective and meaningful manner”.

The Governor has been reiterating that “Anti-Corruption Bureau won’t spare anyone including politicians.”

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam had earlier stated that the ACB was created to overcome shortcomings and do away with the multiplicity of roles in the existing anti-corruption mechanism in the state.