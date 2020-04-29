Actor Irrfan Khan loses battle with cancer

Irrfan Khan, as much at home in the Hollywood superhero film “The Amazing Spiderman” as in the introspective “The Lunchbox”, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 54.

Irrfan, one of India’s finest and most versatile actors, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan. He was buried at the Versova graveyard.

It is the second tragedy for the family in less than a week. The “Maqbool” actor lost his mother, 95-year-old Saeeda Begum, in Jaipur just four days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide lockdown.

Irrfan, that rare artiste who straddled multiple worlds, making his mark in both international and Indian cinema in roles intense and light-hearted, was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

He was surrounded by his loved ones in his last moments.

News of the death of the actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body, was confirmed by his family in a statement.

“I trust, I have surrendered,” the family recalled him as saying when he was diagnosed with the disease.

There was an outpouring of grief from various quarters, including politicians and civil servants as well as his colleagues and his many fans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. His demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi wrote on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the prime minister said.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it,” the statement from his family read.

“Piku” co-star Amitabh Bachchan remembered Irrfan as an “incredible talent” and a gracious colleague.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who shared the screen with the actor in 2008 comedy “Sunday”, said Indian cinema suffered an “irreparable loss” in Irrfan’s death.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed grief over demise of Irrfan Khan.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Irrfan Khan. The sudden demise of actor is a big shock to his relatives, fans and to his well-wishers,” Azad said.

Irrfan won best actor National Award for his performance in 2012’s biographical drama “Paan Singh Tomar”.

The actor was honoured with Padma Shri in 2011.

The self-effacing National Award winner, who acted in films as diverse as “Life of Pi”, “The Namesake” and “Haasil”, had stayed away from the public eye after his diagnosis in 2018 when he went to the UK for treatment.

On March 5, 2018 Irrfan revealed that he was suffering from “a rare disease”.

In a philosophical note to his fans on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will,” he had said.

Ten days later, the actor shared that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and would go abroad for the treatment.

He returned home in 2019 and managed to shoot for “Angrezi Medium”, the sequel to his 2017 hit “Hindi Medium”.

Ahead of the trailer launch of “Angrezi Medium”, he resurfaced on social media and informed his fans in a personal message that he would be sitting out the movie promotions due to his health condition.

“Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.” The words linger on.