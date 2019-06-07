Additional Secretary Home meets Governor

Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Home, Government of India, accompanied by senior intelligence officers met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Kumar briefed the Governor about extensive meetings they had with the State Police, Intelligence agencies and the officers of the State Government regarding the arrangements being made for the conduct of Amarnath Yatra including enroute facilities for the Yatris and security issues, an official spokesman said. They also informed the Governor about the aerial reconnaissance undertaken by them of both the Pahalgam and Baltal Yatra routes and their observations regarding the Yatra arrangements during reconnaissance.