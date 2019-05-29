Additional Secy MHA, Advisors chair security review meeting

Additional Secretary (J&K), Union Ministry of Home Affairs convened a security review meeting here on Wednesday. The meeting was followed by another meeting relating to the status of National Highway (NHW) and forthcoming Amarnath Yatra. The meetings were co-chaired by Governor’s Advisors, K Vijay Kumar, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma and K Skandan, an official spokesman said.

He said the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, B V R Subramanyam, DGP Dilbag Singh, GOC-15 Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Special DG CRPF, Chairman NHAI Nagendra Nath Sinha, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo, and other senior officers of civil administration, police and security forces. The meeting was also attended through video conference by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, IGP Jammu and some other DCs/ SsP of the state.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and IGP Kashmir gave a detailed presentation of the security arrangements and other infrastructural details relating to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Amarnath pilgrimage.

The meeting deliberated upon smooth functioning of civil administration and security forces for smooth conduct of Yatra. Various arrangements pertaining to improving the roads, particularly Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) were discussed.

Directions were issued for speedy completion of the pending works. Also discussions were held for giving adequate publicity regarding yatra routes, for assistance.

Considering the importance of synergy between civil administration with others security apparatus in the State, Advisor (K) stressed on advance briefing and preparations for the upcoming yatra. Further, Chief Secretary emphasized on completion of pending civil works for the said purpose.

Principal Secretary (Home) J&K thanked the participants and assured that follow up actions shall be taken on the issues raised for smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2019.