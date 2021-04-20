Adequate oxygen available: Government

The government today said it was all set to combat the serious challenge caused by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with all requisite measures in place.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Rajan Prakash Thakur made these remarks while taking stock of oxygen concentration centres, buffer stock of oxygen cylinders and availability of beds for Covid patients at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar.

“Adequate buffer stock of oxygen cylinders is available and people need not to panic. Not a single patient shall die for want of oxygen in J&K”, maintained the Principal Secretary.

The Principal Secretary said that there is no shortage of oxygen at this point. He stated that sufficient beds are available for everyone who is ill with Covid-19. ‘We are ramping production for future demand and emergency’, he added.

He said the administration has taken a decision to divert oxygen from all non-medical uses to medical use in view of the prevailing situation to ensure its abundant availability in all hospitals.

He stressed on SKIMS administration to gear up entire machinery on war footing basis.

During his visit, the Principal Secretary inspected various sections including ICU, Neuro Surgical unit, Intensive Cardiac Care unit, Department of Dietetics and Therapeutics, Central Sterile Supplies Department, Oxygen Concentrator Plant and other sections. Director SKIMS, A G Ahangar, said the institution has reserved 260 beds for Covid patients and 156 Covid patients are presently admitted in the hospital. He informed that the current consumption rate of oxygen at the institute is 3.93 lakhs litre per hour and additional required amount of oxygen is 1.5 lakh per hour.