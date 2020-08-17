Admin calls for 'COVID death review'

Alarmed by the high COVID death rate in Kashmir, the administration here has called for a review on the issue to find out the ‘risk factors for such deaths’.

Of the total virus deaths reported in J&K, Kashmir region alone shares close to 500, while the Jammu region accounts for less than 20 percent.

Srinagar district has been the worst hit recording the highest number of deaths and positive cases among 20 districts of the UT.

Officials informed that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir region and the Chief Medical Officers to conduct a review of the increasing number of deaths due to COVID.

“The Divisional Commissioner directed to analyze the data of deaths at district level and perform a COVID death review in order to find out the risk factors for COVID deaths and take necessary measures to decrease the occurrence of deaths. The same shall be shared with COVID control room,” a note of the minutes of the meeting chaired by Div Com reads.

A senior health department official said that review of COVID death implies that medicos will investigate the reasons for the deaths and give instructions on changes, if any, need to be made in the line of treatment. “The treatment protocol will be studied. We will verify if the treatment was timely and as per the protocol. Suggestions will be given, and if we find that something has gone wrong, then action may also be taken,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that following the continuous spike in Covid-19 related deaths in the valley, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Saturday demanded setting up of an audit committee on the issue saying that “people across J&K are confused about who died due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said it is very important that the case of each deceased is discussed by a committee to know “what was the underlying cause of death (UCOD), immediate cause of death, and factors leading to the immediate cause, and co-morbidities.

“There is a lot of confusion among people about how bucketing (grouping) of the deceased is done and are classified into Covid or non-Covid death,” he said.