Admin Secys asked to share information of dismissed officials with CID

Government has directed all the administrative secretaries to share information about dismissed officials with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to prevent their re-entry into the service.

An official said the GAD has directed all the administrative secretaries to provide details of “all officials dismissed from service till date on account of civil and criminal misconduct”.

The official said that the GAD has cited clause 3 (a) (General Principles) of J&K Civil Services (verification of character and antecedents) instructions, 1997, which provides that “a person dismissed from the service of central and any state government including administration of Union Territories should be deemed to be ineligible for appointment”.

The official said the fresh instructions by the GAD were necessitated as it was found that “the latest and updated information in this regard has not been shared with the CID by the respective departments, of which the government has taken a serious note.”

A GAD order issued in this regard reads: “To prevent the possibility of re-entry of such dismissed officials into public employment including in respective Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), Government Undertakings, and other autonomous bodies within the overall definition and meaning of state instrumentalities the information is required to be consolidated in this department in a time bound manner.”