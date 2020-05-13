Administrative Council okays modifying SRO-492

In order to resolve the problems faced by transporters/vehicle owners regarding re-registration of old vehicles and the issue of road tax payable, the Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu, has approved proposal of Transport Department to partially modify SRO-492.

The road tax in case of the vehicles registered prior to issuance of SRO-492 shall now be charged in fixed quarterly installments online without the owners having to visit the offices of Registering Authorities. It would also save them from trouble and expense of having to make the calculation of cost of vehicles registered prior to issuance of SRO-492 by written down method etc. and then a case to case assessment by transport authorities.

Besides, procedure of re-registeration of vehicles bought from other states and UTs and charging of road tax thereof has also been rationalized/ simplified.This would be a great relief to the transporters and vehicle owners of J&K as all bottlenecks have been removed and they would be able to online deposit the road tax through a transparent system as per the new rates specified on the Transport Department website.