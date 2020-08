The sixteenth Administrative Council meeting is going to be held on August 27 in Srinagar.

According to the General Administration Department (GAD), the 16th meeting of the Administrative Council will be chaired by the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. All the Advisors to the Lt. Governor and the Chief Secretary will attend the meeting through video conferencing from the meeting hall in the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.