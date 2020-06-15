Administrative districts distributed among HC judges

Chief Justice J&K High Court today appointed administrative judges for districts, tribunal, forums, and authorities in the Union Territory. As per an order issued in this regard, Justice Rajesh Bindal will be administrative judge for Jammu, Pulwama, MACT, Jammu, Special Tribunal Jammu, Labour Court and Industrial Tribunal and Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey will be administrative judge for Srinagar, Anantnag, MACT Srinagar, Special Tribunal Srinagar, and one man forest authority.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur will be administrative judge for Ramban and Poonch, whereas Justice Tashi Rabstan will be for Udhampur and Leh. Justice Sanjeev Kumar will be administrative judge for Kathua and Baramulla, Justice Sindhu Sharma for Samba and Budgam, Justice Rajnesh Oswal for Doda and Ganderbal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul for Kishtwar and Kupwara, Justice Sanjay Dhar for Reasi and Kulgam, Justice Puneet Gupta for Rajouri and Bandipora and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani for Kargil and Shopian.

As per the order, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta “has not been burdened with any administrative portfolio on account of his ailing health”.

30 committees of HC judges reconstituted in JK:

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court today reconstituted 30 existing committees of Judges of High Court.

As per the order, the Chief Justice, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey have been appointed in the administrative committee.

Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey have been appointed in the Finance Committee, Building and Infrastructure Committee for High Court. For Jammu wing, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, and Justice Sanjay Dhar have been appointed in the reconstituted committee.

For Srinagar wing, Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Dhar, and Justice Javed Iqbal have been appointed for the reconstituted committee.

For the Information Technology Committee, Justice Rajesh Bindral, Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey, Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta have been appointed.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul have been appointed in the Court Management System Committee.