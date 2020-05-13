Admission of asymptomatic COVID19 patients affecting healthcare in tertiary care hospitals

As hundreds of COVID19 positive cases, with no symptoms of the disease remain admitted in tertiary care hospitals of Kashmir, advanced healthcare continues to be inaccessible to patients requiring immediate medical attention.

SKIMS Medical College Hospital, a level3 hospital with 23 departments stands designated as a COVID19 only hospital since 01 April. The hospital has specialties such as pediatrics, gynaecology, medicine, pulmonology, orthopedics and general surgery and catered to thousands requiring advanced medical care. However, the hospitalw has become inaccessible to patients requiring medical and surgical interventions since it now has the mandate of admitting only COVID19 patients.

On Wednesday, 46 COVID19 cases from various districts were admitted at the hospital. Dr Shifa Deva, medical superintendent of the hospital said all but one patient among was on treatment. “He was on high flow oxygen in our high dependency ward but is better now and off oxygen,” she said. The remaining 45 patients, she said, were “asymptomatic”.

In the past, over 200 patients have been discharged from the hospital after they completed 14 days stay and tested negative.

“Patients spend “uneventful” weeks waiting for their bodies to conquer the virus on a hospital bed that could have been used to save a life,” said a doctor in Kashmir. He said that occupying Level 3 and Level 2 hospital with COVID19 asymptomatic cases was denying medical care to patients in Kashmir.

On a usual day, the hospital would cater to over 300 pediatric patients, 10-12 LSCS, other surgeries around 30 and hundreds of other patients were managed.

“Follow ups have stopped. It is going to cause a deluge of complications for all kinds of patients,” said another specialist in a surgical branch.

At JLNM Hospital in Rainawari, the same scenario gets repeated. Although the hospital is a Level2 Hospital, it catered to a huge load of maternity as well as provided emergency and specialty services under various specialties. “The hospital now houses positive cases, retains them for two weeks, the entire staff has been scattered here and there and they do everything except handling patients,” said a doctor working at the hospital.

Prof Parvaiz A Koul in an editorial on Lung India this month has criticized the trend of hospitalizing asymptomatic cases and called it “dichotomous approach” adopted by states. He said that hospitals should do what they are meant to do – treat people. “Even mildly symptomatic cases can be kept at home,” he said. He said ICMR, union health ministry and CDC have advocated this policy for handling COVID19 patients. “We need to put our resources where they are most needed,” he said.

Asymptomatic COVID19 patients are not put on any treatment. “They just run the course of their illness,” Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of pulmonology at GMC Srinagar said. He said in Kashmir, “at least 90 percent patients are “mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic”. Dr Shah said Government is mulling to set up COVID care clinics to decongest hospitals.