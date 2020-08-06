Adv Zahid Ali, others shifted to Jammu jail

Authorities on Thursday shifted Advocate Zahid Ali along with dozens of prisoners from Central Jail Srinagar to Kotbalwal Jammu.

Quoting family sources, Kashmir News Service said that Zahid Ali was rearrested on June 30 this year after summoned by Police Station Kakapora and was later booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) before being shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.

The family sources told KNS that on Thursday wee hours he along with other two dozen inmates has been moved to Kotbalwal Jammu.

“They said as per the norms jail authorities should have communicated the decision to family before shifting him to Jammu but again the state resorted to violation of a fundamental right of a prisoner,” KNS said.

“In wake of Covid-19 pandemic and rising temperatures we have apprehensions about his health condition. How could we manage to meet him there when there is complete lockdown enforced”, family told KNS.

Notably prior to ban on Jama’at by Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2019, Ali was detained from his Nehama residence in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 22. However he remained incarcerated for over a year and was released on April 2020 after court quashed his back to back PSAs. Meanwhile Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar Tej Ram Katoch also confirmed to KNS the shifting of the prisoners and said that 21 inmates have been moved to Kotbalwal jail.