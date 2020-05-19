Advisor Baseer Khan interacts with religious leaders

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer A Khan, today interacted with several religious leaders and sought their cooperation vis-à-vis advising people to stay home during the upcoming religious occasions of Shabi i Qadr, Jumat ul Vida and Eid ul Fitr to help curb COVID19.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary; Secretary Waqf Board, Showkat Ahmad Beigh; Prof. Tayaab Kamili, Khateeb Naqshband Sahab; Moulvi M Hussain Qadri, Imam Syed Yaqoob Sahab (R.A.) Sonwar, Moulvi Mushtaq Ahmad, Jamia Masjid Munawarabad; Moulvi Ab. Hamid Nayimee, Khateeb Syed Mansoor Sahab Zaldagar; Moulvi Gh. Mohi Ud Din, Imam Syed Qasim Shah Nishat besides other religious scholars.

In view of the latest trend of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Valley, the Advisor sought cooperation of the concerned Imams and Khateebs and asked them to use their positions to send message to the people to stay indoors and perform prayers inside homes to help prevent spread of COVID-19.

He said from the last few days the number of cases has increased manifold and it becomes obligatory for us all especially religious heads to request people to perform night long prayers, Jummah and other prayers besides celebrating Eid at home to prevent others from getting infected.

Advisor Baseer Khan lauded the role of Imams and Khateebs in mobilizing the masses to pray at home during the holy month of Ramadhan and asked them to play pivotal role this time also to make people aware via electronic and print media.

The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar on the occasion said that they have trained the people dealing with sale of essential commodities, like vegetable vendors, milkmen, bakery and confectionery sellers, butchers, poultry product sellers besides others and have also tested 250 of them for COVID-19 infection.

He also assured the religious heads of every possible help required in order to spread message for people to stay home during upcoming religious occasions across the length and breadth of the district.

The religious scholars assured the authorities of their full support.