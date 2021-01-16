Advisor Bhatnagar kickstarts vaccination in Kashmir

On the occasion of e-launch of massive Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today kick started the Covid-19 Vaccination drive in Kashmir at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura by giving first shot of COVISHIELD vaccine to Director SKIMS Prof A.G Ahanger.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar, Principal SKIMS Bemina, Heads of various departments and large number of frontline Covid-19 healthcare warriors were present on the occasion.

The historic occasion was conducted at the Auditorium of SKIMS where Advisor Bhatnagar presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor underscored the significance of this immunization programme to comprehensively combat the corona pandemic. He said it is a moment of pride for which we have been waiting for. He further said one and all know that SKIMS played a vital role in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and it is gratifying to be part of this vaccination drive today.

Advisor Bhatnagar added that in coming days all frontline warriors shall be vaccinated for which SKIMS has put in place all arrangements to make this drive a success.

The Advisor emphasized on the need to follow protocols such as wearing a mask, hand, respiratory hygiene and social distancing as was reiterated by the Prime Minister while launching the vaccination drive. He also lauded Dr. Ahangar and his team for leading from the front who received the first shot of the vaccine which he said will give confidence and boost to other healthcare workers.

Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar also spoke on the occasion and appreciated all healthcare workers for their efforts in fighting Covid-19 pandemic. They also appealed to the general public to follow the Covid-19 protocols in letter and spirit till the pandemic is over.

On the occasion, it was informed that with the commencement of the drive around 4000 health workers will be vaccinated today for which 40 sites across J&K have been established and around 100 frontline workers at each site will get vaccination today. Pertinent to mention here that on Wednesday J&K received a batch of 1.465 lakh Covishield vaccines.