Advisor Bhatnagar reviews winter preparedness in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor’s Advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today reviewed the winter preparedness of different departments in Kashmir valley. He also took a detailed review of the ‘mechanized snow clearance action plan for 2020-21’.

The plan of Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), Kashmir, has been prepared for proper maintenance and accelerated snow clearance from all the roads during winters.

The Advisor directed the Chief Engineer MED to ensure that adequate men and machinery are stationed near inter-district roads, connecting arteries and roads leading to hospitals and other emergency services so that they can be deployed timely in view of any exigency.

To avoid any eventuality in view of the inclement weather, the Advisor directed the officials to establish 24X7 Joint Control Rooms (JCRs) to respond swiftly in times of any exigency besides maintaining constant coordination with MET department for regular weather updates, an official handout said.

He asked the officials to establish proper grievance redressal mechanism at control rooms for facilitating the public and providing them timely information.

Advisor Bhatnagar asked the officials of MED to maintain constant coordination with other agencies like SMC, Urban Local Bodies, Tourism department besides R&B, Jal Shakti during snow clearance and other restoration works. He urged them to keep greater synergy besides maintaining regular coordination with district level teams for smooth flow of services.

Chief Engineer MED informed the meeting that the “Mechanized Snow Clearance Action Plan” for 2020-21 will cover almost all the routes covered in the last year’s Action Plan while as some additional roads have been incorporated in the instant Snow Clearance Action plan as per the demand received from the R&B/PMGSY Wings of Public Works Department.

The Chief Engineer apprised the Advisor that the Snow Clearance Action Plan has been framed to include all the inter district highways, important district-town roads and roads leading to public utilities of high priority besides approach roads towards district and other major Hospitals.

He also elaborately gave details about deployment of snow clearance equipments in various districts of the valley.

On enquiring about the clearance of roads during recent snowfall, the Advisor was informed that the roads in Kupwara, Gurez and other adjoining areas have been fully cleared besides the Mughal Road has also been made through.

Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned officials to make efforts for keeping Tangmarg-Gulmarg road clear throughout the winter season as the place attracts large number of tourists every year.

Regarding the functionality of oxygen plants across the hospitals of Kashmir division, the Advisor directed the Chief Engineer MED for making oxygen plants fully functional in all hospitals as early as possible.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar reviewed the functioning of R&B department Kashmir. He directed the officers to gear up their men and machinery in view of the winter season so that swift action can be taken in case of any eventuality.

The Advisor stressed upon the officials that action plan should be prepared in advance at all levels besides process of tendering the works of clearing all the roads including arteries should be completed timely to meet any eventuality in case of heavy snowfall.

He asked the officials of R&B department to maintain constant coordination with other line departments so that snow clearance and other restoration works are carried out smoothly.

Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed the working of Jal Shakti department with regard to ensuring winter preparedness.