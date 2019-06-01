Advisor Ganai hails Dar's valour

Governor’s Advisor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, has hailed the valour of Rouf Ahmad Dar, rafting guide, who sacrificed his life to save tourists whose boat capsized near Rafting Point in Movera, Pahalgam yesterday.

Ganai, who is also incharge of the Tourism Department, said the sacrifice of Dar was “yet another example of how much the people of Kashmir care for their tourists”.

“Without caring for his own life, Dar braved strong currents of river Lidder to save tourists from drowning. It was the ultimate sacrifice one can offer,” he added.

The Advisor also issued directions to CEO Pahalgam Tourism Development Authority to remain careful and track weather and take all other precautionary measures for ensuring safety and security of tourists especially during trekking, mountaineering and rafting expeditions.

Ganai said the deceased will be suitably awarded posthumously and monetary help will be provided to the family.

The Advisor conveyed his heart-felt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for Jannah tul Firdous to the departed soul. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir released Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of the Next of the Kin of late Rouf Ahmad Dar, an official handout said.