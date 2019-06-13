Advisor Kumar, CS travel to Anantnag, chair security meet

A day after five Central Reserve Police Force men were killed in a fidayeen attack in Anantnag town, Governor’s Advisor and the Chief Secretary held a security review meeting with top police officials at District Police Lines here on Thursday.

The Advisor, Vijay Kumar, accompanied by the Chief Secretary BVR Subramaniam, drove to Anantnag and met Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh; ADGP (Law and order) Muneer Ahmad Khan; IGP Kashmir SP Pani; DIG South Kashmir Range Atul Kumar Goel; SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan and other police officials.

Three soldiers and Station House Officer Anantnag Arshad Khan were also injured in the attack near Oxford Presentation School along the Khanabal-Pahalgam (KP) road in this south Kashmir town on Wednesday. A militant believed to be a Pakistani national was also killed. Al-Umar militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The present security scenario in south Kashmir and Wednesday’s attack were discussed threadbare,” a police official privy to the meeting said.

He said the meeting also deliberated upon the security arrangements to be put into place along the National Highway and the KP road during the Amarnath Yatra that begins on 1 July and would conclude on 15 August.

The officials later visited the spot where the attack took place. The area today wore a deserted look as shops remained closed and traffic was thin.

Police, CRPF and Army had established nakas and put mobile bunkers all along the KP road. They were seen frisking the passersby.

The attack was the first of its kind since the 14 February Lethpora-Awantipora suicide attack that left at least 40 CRPF men dead.

The security forces since went on an offensive and successfully carried out many anti-militancy operations. Around 100 militants, including top eight commanders of various outfits, have been killed this year alone.