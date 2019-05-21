Advisor Sharma discusses highway issues with experts

Governor’s Advisor, KK Sharma, on Tuesday convened a meeting with the committee of experts of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), constituted to assess the situation of land sliding and unstable slopes on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, an official spokesman said.

He said that the Sharma also discussed the issues faced by the implementing agency in undertaking hassle-free four-laning of the National Highway.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Sharma, CGM Headquarter NHAI Maneesh Rastogi, Advisor NHAI Anil Kumar Srivastava, Team Leader Rodic Consultancy BK Jha, Project Director NHAI Jammu Ajay Kumar Rajak, Chief Engineer R&B Nasir Goni, RO J&K Hem Raj, HO HCC Rajesh Srivastava, SP Traffic NH JS Johar and other senior officers of traffic, PWD (R&B), PDD, NHAI were present in the meeting.

Threadbare discussions over the issues of traffic management, removal and dumping of debris, relocation of towers, parking of trucks, repairing of natural drainages, awareness of helpline numbers on the NH 44 were held.

The committee informed the Advisor about the trouble caused by the parking of vehicles, especially trucks, on the road side of the National Highway. For better traffic management, it was suggested by the committee that the highway should be divided into zones and section where double lane and single lane traffic is allowed to avoid traffic jams.

The Advisor asked the concerned authorities to ensure that no truck or any other vehicles are parked on the road side and dedicated parking points are identified.

Highlighting the issue of debris on the road side, the committee said that there is a proactive need of removing the debris from the highway as it causes hindrance in the smooth working on the highway.

The Advisor asked the concerned officers to identify more locations to dump the debris which should not cause any inconvenience to the traffic plying on the highway.

The Advisor directed the PDD department to protect the towers along with National Highway and explore the possibility of their relocation so that populace residing there should not face any kind of problem.

The Advisor asked the concerned departments to take immediate action to repair the natural drains as suggested by the committee.

The meeting also discussed awareness regarding the helpline number so that the people would know about the medical and first aid facilities provided on the NH-44.

The Advisor directed the officers to work in synergy and coordination for the completion of the project in smooth and time bound manner.