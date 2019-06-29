Advisor Sharma to flag-off first batch of pilgrims

Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K K Sharma will flag off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from YatriNiwas, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu in the wee hours Sunday.

As per government spokesperson, Advisor Sharma accompanied with senior officer of civil administrative, security forces and tourism would flag-off the first batch of pilgrims at 4.00 am after performing traditional Pooja.

All arrangements have been made for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims, including sadhus have been asked to board their designated geo-tag enabled buses from yatriniwas only. People going in their own vehicles have been asked to get registered and install geo-tags for safety.

As per officials first batch will leave for Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district during the early hours followed by batch for Pahalgam base camp in Kashmir’s Anantnag district in a fleet of vehicles under tight security.

The pilgrims will start their onward journey to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine by foot on Monday July 1, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to conclude on August 15 coinciding with the festival of ‘RakshaBandhan’.