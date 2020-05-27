Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 12:26 AM

Advisor Sharma to look after Bhatnagar's departments

Government has handed over charge of departments headed by Advisor to Lt Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, to Advisor KK Sharma since the former has been quarantined after two of his family members were tested positive for Covid19.

As per the order issued by General Administration Department, the Lt Governor has directed that the duties and functions of the departments assigned to the Advisor Bhatnagar should be discharged by the Advisor Sharma till the former resumes the office after the expiry of the mandatory period of the quarantine prescribed by the health department.

Advisor Bhatnagar has been quarantined as his wife and son tested positive for Covid19 when they arrived Jammu from Delhi a few days back.

The wife and son of the advisor have been kept in the isolation ward of the Naryana Hospital in Kakryal, Katra (Reasi district), whereas the advisor has also been quarantined since then, according to the officials.

Advisor Bhatnagar is heading departments including Health and Medical Education, Public Works (R&B), PHE/I&FC, Transport and Animal/Sheep Husbandry which will now be looked after by Advisor KK Sharma.

