Advocate Babar Qadri shot dead by gunmen in Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen shot dead advocate Babar Qadri at his Hawal Srinagar residence on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 6.35 pm when gunmen shot him from point blank range. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Babar is originally a resident of Sheikpora Kunzer, Baramulla, and the family had migrated to Srinagar in early 90s.

Senior police officials said that two gunmen entered the residence of Babar. “They shot him with a pistol from point blank range,” police officials said.

Police sources said that Babar was shot when he opened the main gate of his house. He received bullets in the head. “They rang up and he opened the door,” police sources said. “As he opened the gate, the gunmen opened fire, killing him on the spot.”

Doctors at SKIMS said that he was brought dead to hospital.

“We have registered a case and investigations have been taken up,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal told the Greater Kashmir. “An operation to track the attackers is underway.”

Soon after the incident people in hundreds arrived at the residence of Babar. The people offered Nimaz Jinaza and later the body of Babar was taken to Seikhpora Kunzer for burial.

Qadri frequently appeared on TV news debates. On September 21, Qadri had tweeted at Jammu Police urging them to register an FIR against a person for alleging that Qadri worked for ‘agencies’.

CONDEMNATIONS:

National Conference working president Omar Abdullah termed the killing as tragic. “The assassination of Babar Qadri this evening is tragic & I unequivocally condemn it. The sense of tragedy is all the more because he warned of the threat. Sadly his warning was his last tweet,” he tweeted.

“The jinxed fate of Kashmir snatched many such sons of the soil from us. I am deeply anguished to hear about the incident, more so because he had already warned about the intimidation and threats. The incident should not pass by without punishing the perpetrators of the heinous crime. I extended condolences to the bereaved family in their hour of extreme grief,” Omar said.

“JKNC unequivocally condemns the dastardly killing of young activist Adv Babar Qadri. His killers must be brought to book and justice be delivered in his murder case, immediately. The party expresses heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family,” NC said in a tweet.

The Peoples Democratic Party termed the murder as dastardly and inhuman. The party also questioned the role of security agencies and the government in securing the lives of people.

BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina also condemned the killing of Qadri. “This is a great loss and it is highly condemnable,” Raina said. “Those involved will be taken to task.”

Peoples Conference (PC) president Sajad Gani Lone in a tweet said that one more Kashmiri falls to bullets.

“Sad news. Advocate Babar Qadri assassinated. One more Kashmiri falls to bullets. Yet another victim of conflict. My thoughts with the family,” Sajad Lone tweeted.

Apni Party vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir also condemned the killing.

“The killing of a young and promising lawyer who represented members of the poorest, most marginalized parts of Kashmir at all the forums available to him, including many of the victims of conflict and their families, has a devastating impact on access to justice in Kashmir,” he said in a statement. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the killing of Qadri and urged the government to ascertain the identity of killers for exemplary punishment. Chairman People’s Democratic front ( PDF ) Hakeem Yaseen also condemned the killing.