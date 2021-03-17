After 3-day long encounter, searches again begin in Shopian village

Security forces on Wednesday again began searches in Rawalpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, where two militants were killed on Monday in a three-day long encounter.

Local residents said that forces entered the Pahlinar locality of the village on Wednesday afternoon and began a door to door search operation.

According to a police official, columns of army, CRPF and police launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of militants in the village.

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Earlier on Monday, militants Vilayat Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad, both residents of Shopian, were killed by security forces in a 72-hour long operation in the village. At least six residential houses were destroyed .

On Tuesday, forces launched similar search operations in Kharpora Trenz and Ganowpora Balpora villages of the district. The operation, however, was called off as no militant was found in these areas.