After Jaish used steel bullets, CRPF to fortify bulletproof vests

The Central Reserve Police Force will be strengthening the bullet-proof jackets of its personnel after an inquiry conducted by the force revealed that armour-piercing steel-coated bullets had been used by a militant who killed five soldiers and a police officer in an attack on June 12 in Anantnag district before being shot dead.

A rifle magazine recovered from the slain militant contained 18 steel-coated bullets. A top CRPF official said on the condition of anonymity that the use of steel-coated bullets by the militant has “some important lessons” for the force.

“We are taking some immediate remedial measures that will be followed by long-term security. One of the important measures we will take is to upgrade the bullet-proof jackets of our personnel. The layers of bullet-proof vests might be modified so that steel-coated bullets don’t pierce them,” he said.

The long-term measures would include upgrade and improvement in helmets and jackets used by the deployed troops, he said.

An alert was recently sounded by various security agencies and the state police following the internal probe by the CRPF into the killing of five of its soldiers and an officer of the state police in the attack.

The CRPF inquiry had also revealed that the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, which carried out the Anantnag attack, had used steel-coated bullets in 2017 but not in the attacks in 2018.

“While additional protective layers on bullet proof equipment used by the security forces is being put into practice, future remedial measures would depend on how quickly the present bullet proof equipment is modified,” said a CRPF officer posted in south Kashmir.