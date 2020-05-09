Afternoon rains lash Kashmir

Parts of the Valley Saturday received light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds.

The MeT has predicted afternoon spells of rainfall accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds to continue for next two to three days. “Occasional thunderstorms with hail cannot be ruled out during next few days,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, MeT Department.

As per MeT data, summer capital Srinagar recorded 1 millimetre of rainfall till Saturday evening. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded a spell of rainfall while Pahalgam recorded 2.8 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm on Saturday. Kupwara recorded 4.8 mm while Banihal 0.2 mm rainfall, MeT officials said.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures in the Valley have been on a rise with Srinagar recording seasons highest so far at 27.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The afternoon spell of rainfall brought down the temperature by several notches in the evening.

As per MeT, the frequent recent wet spells during last two months has helped overcome the rainfall deficit witnessed in February in both J&K and Ladakh.

Landslides on highway:

The 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was restored for traffic on Saturday after blockades due to landslides and shooting stones on Friday, officials said. However, movement of traffic was quite slow due to frequent landsides towards the evening.

Senior Traffic Police officials said landslides on the Banihal- Ramban stretch at Cafeteria Morh were frequently blocking the highway. “Today the highway was restored allowing many of the stranded goods transport vehicles to move,” the official said.

The highway was disrupted on Friday for several hours due to shooting stones at Panthiyal and Cafeteria Morh. Officials told Greater Kashmir that fresh landslides and shooting stones were hampering road clearance process. “We managed to move Kashmir-bound trucks from near Ramban but fresh landslides have been adding to the problems,” said an official.

The officer said buses carrying passengers from outside states were also allowed to move towards their destination

Traffic advisory:

A traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Police department has said that subject to fair weather and road conditions only vehicles carrying essentials and empty trucks would be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway on Sunday.

The advisory said trucks carrying essentials will also be allowed to move on Srinagar-Leh highway depending on the conditions of the road.

It said Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow.