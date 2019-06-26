AGH militant killed in Tral, ISJK militant found dead

A militant affiliated with Ansar-Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was killed in a gunfight with the security forces at Tral in Pulwama district, while another ISJK militant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Anantnag district, police and reports said on Wednesday.

Tral gunfight

While giving the details of the gun battle, a police

official said that “a predawn cordon and search operation was launched jointly by Jammu and Kashmir policemen and soldiers of Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Branpathri, forest area of Tral. During the search operation the hiding militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which one militant was killed.”

He identified slain militant as Shabir Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik of Nagbal Tral.

Locals from different villages close to the gunfight spot said: “We heard indiscriminate firing on Wednesday morning which continued till afternoon. Throughout the day drone cameras and choppers were pressed into the service to locate the hiding militants in the dense woods.”

Meanwhile, Tral town observed a complete shutdown. All shops and business establishments remained closed and transport was off the roads. Authorities snapped Internet service in police district Awantipora as a “precautionary measure.”

“The Police handed over the body of the slain militant to his family members in the evening. After three back to back funeral prayers his mortal remains were laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard,” said another witness.

In the evening a police spokesman issued a statement stating: “The slain militant Shabir Ahmad Malik was initially affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and later on he joined Zakir Musa led group. He was wanted by law for his complicity in several militancy related acts, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities. He was part of groups responsible for planning and executing attacks in the area. Several cases were registered against him, including case FIR No. 43/15 of Police Station Trikuta Nagar, pertaining to the planning and making preparations for carrying out militant attacks in Jammu.”

Also Read | Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Gulab Bagh Tral

“With the efforts of Police and security forces, it was a clean operation. No collateral damage happened during the encounter. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other cases. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any,” the statement added.

ISJK militant found dead in mysterious circumstances

A militant associated with ISJK was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Sirhama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday night.

A source said the body of Aadil Rehman Das of Waghama village of Bijbehara was found on a hilltop in Boomteng near Sirhama. There were conflicting versions about his death.

Some reports suggested that he was killed in a group clash with LeT militants while others said he was killed during an ambush laid by security forces. Aadil had joined LeT last year in July, however, he later switched sides to ISJK.

Also Read | 4 militants killed

The outfit was founded by Mugais Mir and Dawood Salfi of Srinagar after parting ways with Tehreek- ul- Mujahideen militant outfit. Both Mir and Salafi were killed in different encounters.

Aadil and his associate Khateeb Das’s pictures, wearing black fatigues had gone viral a few months back.

“There was some dispute between LeT and ISJK as the former wanted him to return the weapon which belonged to his parent outfit (LeT),” a police official said.

He said, Aadil did not concede to the demand and was killed.

Late in the night the security forces retrieved the body. “We only heard three gunshots and then there was a lull,” a local told Greater Kashmir.